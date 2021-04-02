Kittcom received the following calls on April 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Mail reportedly was found in the roadway on East Spokane Avenue.
A hit and run was reported in a South Water Street parking lot.
A purse with a pistol inside it reportedly was found locked in a safe at a restaurant on North Main Street.
A vehicle had its front bumper torn off when hit by an unknown vehicle, which then left the scene, on South Water Street.
A small nest of Black Widow spiders was reported near a sidewalk on North Chestnut Street.
A dog reportedly has been locked inside an SUV with the windows rolled up for the past two hours on North Main Street.
Two subjects in hooded sweatshirts reportedly were spray painting wheel rims on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.
Seven subjects reportedly put someone in the trunk of a vehicle on 18th Avenue. The reporting party confronted the subjects and they go out of the vehicle and walked away.
A burglary was reported on Railroad Avenue in Kittitas.
Kittcom received the following calls on April 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party was burning the back pasture when the wind picked up and spread the fire to willow trees on No. 6 Road.
A large billow of dark smoke was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
The reporting party was concerned because their neighbors were burning ditches on No. 6 Road and it was getting late.
A small fire was reported on the north side of Interstate 90, milepost 71.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 40-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for a no contact order violation. Bail $15,000.
A 36-year-old Everett man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for being a fugitive from justice (no bail) and third-degree driving with a suspended license ($500 bail).