Kittcom received the following calls on April 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A person reported construction work on West Fourth Fourth Avenue and North Water Street and believed it should not be occurring due to COVID-19 restrictions.
n Construction was reported ongoing on East Stafford Avenue. The reporting party believed it was in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.
n A large bag of trash was reported in the roadway on Vantage Highway and No. 6 Road.
n Amazon packages reportedly were stolen on North Ruby Street.
n The driver’s side window of a Honda Pilot was reported broken on East Manitoba Avenue.
n A burglary was reported on Poplar Drive in Ronald.
n There was a report that the Silver Fir and Hyak East parking lots were filled with vehicles for people who were hiking. The reporting party believed it was too many vehicles for their small community.
n A man reportedly was running down the road being chased by a man with a baseball bat on West Bender Road.
n A person reportedly called in and asked if law enforcement officers were interrogating subjects as to why they were out and about during the “stay at home” order.
n Juveniles reportedly were in the alley throwing rocks at the Christian school on Sprague Street.
n A cow reportedly was in the roadway on Fairview and Thomas.
n A 6-foot-3 man in his 20s with blonde hair wearing a long-sleeve white shirt and green pants reportedly jumped the fence into the Central Washington University surplus lot on 14th Avenue.
n A man reportedly was in the middle of South Canyon Road near Sonic doing yoga poses.
Kittcom received the following calls on April 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n No fire calls were reported in this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n No arrests were reported in this time period.