Kittcom received the following calls on April 18-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Water reportedly was flowing over North Brick Road from an unknown source.
n An irrigation ditch reportedly was flooding property on East Second Avenue.
n A woman reported that her children accidentally stepped onto a neighbor’s property and the neighbor yelled at the children and waved a handgun in their direction, but did not point the gun at them on Memory Lane near Cle Elum.
n A man reported that he arrived at his property to find hundreds of trees cut down along the reporting party’s waterfront and large bonfires that were still warm on Westside Road.
n Black garbage bags reportedly were dumped under the Interstate 90 bridge on South Canyon Road. The reporting party believed there was something deceased in the bags. It turned out to be dead animal carcasses.
n An Irish wolfhound reportedly was attacked by a German shepherd on Bountiful Lane.
n There was a report of a man wearing a skeleton mask riding a BMX bike near the Student Union Building on the Central Washington University campus.
n Children reportedly were throwing rocks across state Route 903 in Roslyn.
n There was a report of 16 lights the sky for the past 15 to 20 minutes from the southwest to the northeast in Roslyn. The lights looked like orbs.
n The reporting could hear what sounded like multiple drunk people singing on East Helena Avenue.
n There was a report of a loud noise, possibly a gunshot or an explosion, on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
n A burglary was reported on Westside Road and Zrebiec Road.
n The Ganges reportedly was overflowing, spilling water over the roadway on East Seventh Avenue and North Sampson Street.
n A power pole reportedly was hanging from a line and an unoccupied silver Chevy pickup with front end damage was 100 feet from the pole on Hanson Road and Serenity Lane. No power lines were down, but the pole was suspended from the lines.
n A kitten in a back alley on Broadway Street in Cle Elum, reportedly was laying on its side and appeared to be in distress.
n A small dog and a white kitten reportedly were locked inside a pickup parked on the side of a building on Dolarway Road.
n A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported on North Ruby Street.
n A basketball game in violation of the social distancing mandate was reported on East 11th Avenue.
n A man reportedly was trying to shimmy a vehicle’s door on South Water Street.
n A Manastash Road resident reportedly saw three cougars in their yard.
n A 1996 Subaru Legacy was reported stolen on North Water Street.
Kittcom received the following calls on April 18-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Fireworks were reported in an alley off North Oakes Avenue in Cle Elum.
n Something in the bed of a white GMC truck reportedly was on fire on Cover Road.
n A water heater reportedly was smoking and possibly bring on North Nanum Street.
n A smoke investigation was reported on McManamy Road and state Route 10.
n A beach bonfire was reported on Lake Cabins Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 18-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 29-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for second-degree assault. Bail $15,000.
n A 28-year-old Anacortes man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for second-degree driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $15,000.
n A 27-year-old Grandview woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree escape and reckless driving. Bail $15,000.