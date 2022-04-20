Police
Kittcom received the following calls on April 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Subjects reportedly stomped paper into toilets in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard. It occurred at midnight.
Power reportedly was disconnected on South Pine Street for non-payment, but the customer reconnected it without paying.
Vandalism was reported on West 14th Avenue.
The reporting party’s neighbors reportedly were calling the reporting party names in front of her kids on East Manitoba Avenue.
An unknown landscaper reportedly was cutting down stumps at a location on West 14th Avenue and rocks started flying everywhere causing damage to the reporting party’s vehicle, which was parked nearby.
Two confused deer reportedly were in the street on North Parklane Avenue.
The reporting party attempted to mail something to Spokane and received the same mail back at her address on Nelson Creek Road. The mail had been opened and now contained a bank card inside.
A man reportedly was sitting on the reporting party’s porch on South Third Street and Dakota Avenue in Roslyn and then went into the bushes in the park.
The reporting party has video of two men opening their garage on Pebble Beach Drive near Cle Elum. The men were only able to get it open two inches. Unknown if anything was taken.
Large elk antlers reportedly were stolen from the front of a residence on West 15th Avenue.
A couch was reported stolen from a clubhouse on North Airport Road.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen sometime between Dec. 6, 2021 and Jan. 31, 2022 on North Walnut Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on South Ruby Street and East Washington Avenue.
A man reportedly was walking into oncoming traffic on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A silver Nissan Versa reportedly was struck while parked on North Wildcat Way and East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
An assault was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
The reporting party advised that an unknown subject had been at her location for the past 15 minutes knocking on her door and saying, “Let me in,” on Stevens Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on April 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
There was a report of a burn pile with tires in it on Kittitas Highway.
A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 70.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 30-year-old Grandview woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of failure to appear/second-degree theft and two counts second-degree identity theft. Bail $5,000.
A 45-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $500.
A 28-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply/second-degree rape of a child. Bail $250,000.
A 30-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $1,000.
A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass and operating a vehicle without a valid ID.