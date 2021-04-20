Kittcom received the following calls on April 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Up to 18 cars and buses were backed up at the Mount Stuart Elementary School drop-off on the first day of in-person instruction for all grade school classes.
n Two horses reportedly have been tied together since at least last Friday at Reecer Creek Road and Hungry Junction Road.
n A 2003 Honda Pilot reportedly was stolen on West Sixth Street in Cle Elum.
n Dogs reportedly running at large, chasing the reporting party’s chickens on Westside Road near Cle Elum. This has been an ongoing problem.
n A shirtless, barefoot man in red shorts reportedly was walking on the curb on North Maple Street and East Third Avenue.
n BLM graffiti was reported on the courthouse on North Main Street and West Fifth Avenue.
n The reporting part advised that his cellular service’s employees were being uncooperative.
n A subject reportedly was trying to break into an apartment on North Walnut Street.
n A dump truck reportedly backed into a horse trailer on South Industrial Way.
n A subject reportedly attempted to fish out bank deposits from a night drop box with sticky traps and string on West First Street in Cle Elum. The bank staff does not believe anything was actually taken.
n A hay truck full of hay reportedly tipped over on West Umptanum Road and South Industrial Way.
n A 2016 Subaru Forester reportedly was stuck in the snow at Lake Kachess Sno-Park.
n A German shepherd reportedly lunged at the reporting party and his grandchildren on East Patrick Avenue.
n A hog in the area of a residence on state Route 821 and Burbank Creek Road reportedly was not being taken care of. The animal had no food or water. The reporting party tried to give it grass, but had no water.
n A bicycle was reported stolen on South Canyon Road.
n A delivery vehicle reportedly struck and damaged a fence on North Indiana Drive.
n A driver, who reportedly had been drinking, hit a mail box on Upper Badger Pocket Road. The pickup is now in a field off the road.
n A prowler reportedly pulled the screen off the window of a residence on North Mason Street in Kittitas.
n A fire in a microwave was reported on Kittitas Highway.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 68-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 54-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for five counts of first-degree animal cruelty, 10 counts of second-degree animal cruelty and third-degree assault. Bail $25,000.
n A 31-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for obstructing a public servant and possession of stolen property. Bail $2,000.
n A 51-year-old Spirit Lake, Idaho man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for resisting arrest and operating a vehicle without a valid ID. Bail $1,000.