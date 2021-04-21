Kittcom received the following calls on April 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A chowchow mutt wearing a blue teal harness with collar reportedly was lost on Manastash Ridge.
n A banana peel reportedly was thrown out the window of a olive-colored Mazda traveling on No. 6 Road.
n The mailbox for an entire neighborhood reportedly was stolen on Landers Lane and Airport Road.
n A dead cow reportedly was laying in a field on the north side of East Helena Avenue.
n A six-inch long bone piece/joint, one side not completely dried out yet, reportedly was found on Forest Service Road 9738.
n A tree reportedly was hanging on a line on North Water Street.
n A bucket of gold, as well as two metal detectors, reportedly were stolen on state Route 97 near Cle Elum. The garage was open and there were foot and vehicle tracks on the property.
n A residential burglary was reported on East Patrick Avenue.
n A theft reportedly occurred over the weekend on North Prospect Street.
n A man reportedly was chasing the reporting party across a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue.
n The reporting party’s roommate was acting like he was going to punch the couch on West Railroad Street.
n An injured deer was reported on Caddis Lane near Cle Elum.
n The reporting party was outside saying goodbye to a friend and the reporting party’s neighbor said, “Pow, you’re dead,” on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
n Graffiti was reported on an electrical box on East Manitoba Avenue.
n Two men reportedly were assaulting each other on North Alder Street.
Kittcom received the following calls on April 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Smoke was coming out of a freezer on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn. There was an electrical smell.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 20-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 53-year-old Easton man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $5,100.
n A 31-year-old Thorp man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, unlawful imprisonment and interfering with a domestic violence report. No bail.