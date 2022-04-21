Kittcom received the following calls on April 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A neighbor’s Rottweiler reportedly was loose on East First Avenue.
Multiple bags of garbage were reported in the roadway on South Railroad Avenue.
Graffiti was reported in the bathrooms at Memorial Park.
An AC unit reportedly was stolen from a construction site on Burke Road near Cle Elum.
A single-vehicle collision was reported on state Route 10, milepost 96. It was unknown if there was an injury but the vehicle was smoking.
An assault was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
A green Subaru Outback reportedly was struck on East 14th Avenue.
A parking permit reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on North Walnut Street.
A vehicle parked on South Canyon Road reportedly was struck and keyed.
The reporting party advised that a woman who had been drinking was driving around and striking a residence and vehicles on Chestnut Street.
A vehicle prowl was reported on Chestnut Street.
Money reportedly was stolen from a room on Mountain View Avenue.
A silver Toyota Tacoma parked on South Canyon Road reportedly was keyed.
A 2005 Corvette reportedly was struck by a vehicle, which then left the scene, on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum.
The reporting party’s mailbox was broken into and a paycheck and other mail stolen on East Helena Avenue.
A man reportedly was on the reporting party’s front porch on First Street in Ronald.
A semi reportedly was jack-knifed, blocking the detour on Interstate 90.
A gray 1993 Honda Accord was reported stolen on East Juniper Avenue.
Fire
A neighbor reportedly was burning wood near the alley on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 21-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 53-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to apper/obstructing a public servant. Bail $1,000.
A 45-year-old Roslyn man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm/domestic violence and second-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $200,000.