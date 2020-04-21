Kittcom received the following calls on April 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A non-injury collision was reported on Canyon Road.
n A woman reported that someone has been picking paint off the hood of her vehicle on North Alder Street.
n A package was reported stolen on North Airport Road.
n Three garbage sacks full of deceased animal were reported under Interstate 90 on South Canyon Road.
n There was a report of subjects shooting in a state Department of Transportation lot on Interstate 90, exit 62.
n A prowler was reported on South Chestnut Street.
n A woman who reportedly did not pay for items on April 12 was back in the store on North Ruby Street.
n Multiple gunshots reportedly were heard on Pine Loch Sun Drive.
n Water was reported over the roadway on East Seventh Avenue and North Anderson Street.
n Smoke reportedly was coming from the eaves of a building on North Short Avenue and Second Street in Cle Elum.
n Railroad ties reportedly were on fire on state Route 10, mile post 89.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 20-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree criminal trespass. Bail $500.