Police

Kittcom received the following calls on April 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A non-injury collision was reported on Canyon Road.

n A woman reported that someone has been picking paint off the hood of her vehicle on North Alder Street.

n A package was reported stolen on North Airport Road.

n Three garbage sacks full of deceased animal were reported under Interstate 90 on South Canyon Road.

n There was a report of subjects shooting in a state Department of Transportation lot on Interstate 90, exit 62.

n A prowler was reported on South Chestnut Street.

n A woman who reportedly did not pay for items on April 12 was back in the store on North Ruby Street.

n Multiple gunshots reportedly were heard on Pine Loch Sun Drive.

n Water was reported over the roadway on East Seventh Avenue and North Anderson Street.

Fire

n Smoke reportedly was coming from the eaves of a building on North Short Avenue and Second Street in Cle Elum.

n Railroad ties reportedly were on fire on state Route 10, mile post 89.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 20-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree criminal trespass. Bail $500.

