Police
Kittcom received the following calls on April 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A man reportedly was driving a flat bed with two dogs in the back, not tied down, on East Helena Avenue and North Alder Street.
A donation attendant reportedly heard transients at the location saying they were planting bombs inside donations as well as broken glass.
Small dogs reportedly were running in the roadway on West Fourth Avenue and North Pacific Street.
A subject reportedly was cutting down the neighbor’s trees on Glen Drive.
A man who had just been released from jail reportedly advised Kittitas County Corrections staff as he was walking out that he would physically assault the next law enforcement officer he saw on West Fifth Avenue.
A non-injury collision was reported on West University Way and North Dolarway Road.
The toilet reportedly was full of all the toilet seat covers in the third floor men’s bathroom of a building at East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
Graffiti stating, “Eat Fish on Sunday,” was reported on a green electrical box on North Walnut Street.
An assault was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
The reporting party was in California and was notified by a neighbor that the window of her residence on East Manitoba Avenue reportedly had been taken out of the frame and there were three juveniles in the residence.
Five calves reportedly had been dumped on Charlton Road and Naneum Road.
A family reportedly was outside of a store on North Ruby Street panhandling for elementary-aged children. The reporting party was concerned for the welfare of the children.
A blue 2013 Ford SE reportedly was stolen from a lot on North Wildcat Way.
A non-injury collision involving a horse trailer and a Chevy S10 was reported on Brick Mill Road and Wilson Creek.
A small, older white dog reportedly was running in the roadway on Vantage Highway and Fairview Road. The reporting party was unable to catch it.
A pickup reportedly was pulling someone on a couch on the Maple Street side of Mountain View Park.
Vehicle debris was reported in the roadway on Badger Pocket Road.
A large herd of cattle reportedly damaged the reporting party’s property on Vantage Highway while the reporting party was at work.
The reporting party advised there was a man in shorts, no shirt, wearing pink Crocs “crip walking” on East University Way and pointed a gun at a vehicle.
Toilet paper reportedly was stuffed into the toilets of the fourth-floor men’s restroom of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
The reporting party and her roommates reported hearing gunshots and screaming on North Yellowstone Street.
The reporting party heard a loud explosion in the area of her residence on Kyllo Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on April 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Neighbors reportedly were burning construction debris on Masterson Road and Red Bridge Road.
A bunch of smoke reportedly was rolling out of a building on Brook Court.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 21-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 34-year-old Cheney woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear/operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $15,000.
A 30-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 26-year-old Benton City man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree malicious mischief. No bail.