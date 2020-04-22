Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on April 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A man reported that his pants were missing and his keys and wallet were in his pants on Hanson Road.

n An assault was reported on East 18th Avenue.

n A non-injury collision was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.

n Packages were reported missing from a North Brook Court residence.

n A man reported two dogs chased his two cows through a field on Schnebly Road. The man shot at the dogs. Is unknown if the dogs are deceased.

n There was a report of a person running on the track inside a building on North Chestnut Street. The track is closed to the public.

n A vehicle reportedly backed into another vehicle destroying its side mirror on North Dolarway Road.

n A man in a camo hoodie and jeans reportedly was attempting to set up a camp in the corner of a parking lot on South Canyon Road.

n A man in his 30s wearing a gray hoodie reportedly was walking up to the porch of a residence with his hand in his pocket, acting strange and asking if a subject by name lived there.

n A Chevy pickup reportedly was parked in front of a residence on McDowell Road for the past 15 minutes. It was unknown who it could be. The person living in the residence was not expecting anyone.

n Gunshots were reported on Upper Peoh Point Road.

n Medications were reported stolen on East Third Street in Cle Elum.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on April 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n There was a report of a possible fire in the median on Interstate 90, mile post 137.

n Three trains reportedly were throwing sparks off Interstate 90, mile post 70.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 21-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 42-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

n A 36-year-old Black Diamond man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for felony harassment/domestic violence and felony violation protection order/domestic violence. Bail $25,000.

