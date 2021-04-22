Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on April 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Mail reportedly was scattered in the roadway on state Route 970 and Teanaway Road.

n Four catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in a parking lot at Summit Central on state Route 906.

n A park bench reportedly was taken apart by unknown individuals on West Second Street and Pine Street in Cle Elum.

n The reporting party said tools were stolen from under his Kia Sportage on West Sixth Avenue.

n A North Lincoln Street resident reported someone else was using their trash can.

n Outgoing mail was reported stolen from a mailbox on Lambert Road near Cle Elum.

n A non-injury collision involving a Honda CRV and a Ford pickup was reported on West Dolarway Road.

n A non-injury collision involving a Chevy pickup and a Toyota Tundra was reported on Wright Avenue and East Second Street in Cle Elum.

n An approximately 35-year-old man in a ball cap, blue shirt and jeans reportedly urinated next to the bus stop on South Water Street.

n The back windshield of a Volkswagen Jetta reportedly was smashed in on East Fourth Avenue.

n A manhole cover reportedly was tilted up on South Industrial Way and West Umptanum Road.

n A non-injury collision involving a red semi and a blue semi was reported at the fuel pumps of a truck stop on South Canyon Road.

n Fuel was reported stolen on Tall Timber Trail in Easton.

n Two bulls reportedly were loose on South Thorp Highway.

n A vehicle reportedly was in the bushes on Hungry Junction Road.

n A woman reportedly was walking toward South Thorp Highway along Hanson Road, appearing to be going through mailboxes. She was carrying a garbage bag with items. When the reporting party asked if she was going through mailboxes, she laughed and kept walking.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on April 21-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n An outside fire was reported on state Route 97, milepost 143.

n There was a report of visible flames on power lines on Vantage Highway.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 21-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 32-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts of violating a domestic violence no-contact order, two counts failure to appear/first-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to appear for second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree perjury, failure to appear/third-degree theft and obstructing a public servant. Bail $46,400.

n A 31-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for mail theft. No bail.

n A 44-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for parole violation/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail; $10,100.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.