Kittcom received the following calls on April 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Mail reportedly was scattered in the roadway on state Route 970 and Teanaway Road.
n Four catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in a parking lot at Summit Central on state Route 906.
n A park bench reportedly was taken apart by unknown individuals on West Second Street and Pine Street in Cle Elum.
n The reporting party said tools were stolen from under his Kia Sportage on West Sixth Avenue.
n A North Lincoln Street resident reported someone else was using their trash can.
n Outgoing mail was reported stolen from a mailbox on Lambert Road near Cle Elum.
n A non-injury collision involving a Honda CRV and a Ford pickup was reported on West Dolarway Road.
n A non-injury collision involving a Chevy pickup and a Toyota Tundra was reported on Wright Avenue and East Second Street in Cle Elum.
n An approximately 35-year-old man in a ball cap, blue shirt and jeans reportedly urinated next to the bus stop on South Water Street.
n The back windshield of a Volkswagen Jetta reportedly was smashed in on East Fourth Avenue.
n A manhole cover reportedly was tilted up on South Industrial Way and West Umptanum Road.
n A non-injury collision involving a red semi and a blue semi was reported at the fuel pumps of a truck stop on South Canyon Road.
n Fuel was reported stolen on Tall Timber Trail in Easton.
n Two bulls reportedly were loose on South Thorp Highway.
n A vehicle reportedly was in the bushes on Hungry Junction Road.
n A woman reportedly was walking toward South Thorp Highway along Hanson Road, appearing to be going through mailboxes. She was carrying a garbage bag with items. When the reporting party asked if she was going through mailboxes, she laughed and kept walking.
n An outside fire was reported on state Route 97, milepost 143.
n There was a report of visible flames on power lines on Vantage Highway.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 21-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 32-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts of violating a domestic violence no-contact order, two counts failure to appear/first-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to appear for second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree perjury, failure to appear/third-degree theft and obstructing a public servant. Bail $46,400.
n A 31-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for mail theft. No bail.
n A 44-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for parole violation/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail; $10,100.