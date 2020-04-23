Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on April 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Part of a vehicle muffler was reported on a sidewalk on East Manitoba Street and South Pine Street.

n Two horses reportedly were in the roadway heading west bound on East Bender Road and North Airport Road.

n A cap of a fire hydrant reportedly was off and water flowing on East 14th Avenue and North Wildcat Way.

n There was a report of an ongoing problem with a silver pickup being driven at a high rate of speed in the mornings and afternoons on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

n A person and their cat reportedly were attacked by a dog on West Sixth Avenue in Kittitas. The reporting party could then hear a neighbor screaming, possibly because of the dog, but could not see what was happening.

n A man reportedly met a woman on Plenty of Fish. They are living together, kind of dating, but not. The woman took his wallet and left in a gold-colored vehicle, possibly a Taurus or Focus.

n An employee reportedly was repeating that she wanted to assassinate Trump and was upsetting customers on South Main Street.

n There was a report of a man parked in a silver sedan next to a pharmacy on East Mountain View Avenue. He was not wearing a shirt, was acting strange, laying in the vehicle with his feet on the windshield. He’d been parked there for 30 minutes with the motor running.

n An older man in a white shirt and blue jeans reportedly lunged at a vehicle in a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue before walking off toward the woods.

n A hit and run was reported on North Ruby Street.

n A man in a green Subaru parking in the northeast corner lot on South Water Street reportedly was shooting an air rifle toward cars.

n Livestock panels were reported stolen on Schnebly Road.

n Water was reported on the roadway on North Brick Road and East Bonnie Lane.

n A loud clarinet was reported on South Pearl Street. An officer determined the complaint unfounded.

n There was a report that a neighbor in an apartment building walked past the reporting party’s window and coughed into the reporting party’s room on South Chestnut Street.

n A prowler was reported on West 14th Avenue.

n Someone reportedly put rocks in the gas tank of a Nissan Rogue on West First Street.

n A Dodge Neon with green mudflaps and a blue pickup reportedly were racing, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 90, mile post 99.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on April 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A fire was reported next to a house on Revelstoke Road near Cle Elum.

n A Cadillac Escalade reportedly was on fire on state Route 821, mile post 21.5.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 46-year-old North Bend man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession/delivery violation of uniform controlled substances act. No bail.

