Kittcom received the following calls on April 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A non-injury collision involving a Nissan Altima and a Hyundai Elantra was reported on Helena Avenue.
Two deer reportedly were struck by a semi on Howard Road and Smithson Road. One was alive in the ditch.
A dark green pickup reportedly pulled up and stole the reporting party’s mail on No. 81 Road and Kelsey Lane.
Unknown subjects reportedly continue to light off fireworks at random times throughout the day in the area of Ronald Ridge Road in Ronald.
Mail theft was reported on Bowers Road.
A work trailer reportedly was broken into and damaged and tools taken on Rainbow Court near Cle Elum.
The reporting party received a call saying that if the reporting party did not press “one” then federal agents would come after her.
Multiple vehicles reportedly were parking going the wrong way on North Chamith Lane.
The reporting party advised that two packages he was expecting were stolen on Quail Run Lane.
The reporting party was not being let into a store on East Mountain View Avenue because she doesn’t want to wear a mask. The reporting party wanted to know if there were exceptions for religious purposes.
Someone reportedly broke into a location on North Railroad Avenue in Kittitas and stole tools.
A 2018 Chevy 2500 reportedly was broken into on West Third Street in Cle Elum. Certifications and business cards were taken.
Multiple subjects reportedly were in South Cle Elum’s Firemen’s Park with dogs. The park is posted for no dogs.
A 7 or 8-year-old child ran across the roadway on South Water Street three times, almost getting hit. The child’s mom was washing her vehicle and did not see the child run away.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/cyberstalking.