Kittcom received the following calls on April 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A resident on East Second Street in Cle Elum reported the water coming out of the faucet was brown.
A tree was reported across the roadway and lines down on Thomas Road.
There was a report of six or seven vehicles and a camper parked near Elk Heights Road in an area closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Graffiti was reported on a utility box on Main Street and Jackson Avenue.
There was a report that a man was injured in a four-wheeler crash on Twin Lakes Road near Cle Elum.
A stimulus check reportedly was stolen from an envelope in a mailbox on West Dry Creek Road.
A man reportedly was hitting and pushing down a woman in a truck parked on Interstate 90, mile post 88.
Flooding was reported on Brook Lane.
A truck reportedly pulled down a small line, unknown what type of line, on Madison Street in South Cle Elum.
A group of bicyclists reportedly were swerving in the roadway and cursing at people on West 14th Avenue and North Main Street.
A man reportedly was charged by two pitfalls on Washington Avenue.
A loud explosion reportedly was heard on Lambert Road.
Pieces of a structure reportedly were stolen on Iron Horse Road in Easton.
A man wearing a black shirt and pants reportedly was dancing in front of a business on West Railroad Street.
Boots, a wallet and money reportedly were scattered inside a laundromat on West Washington Avenue.
No fire calls were reported in this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 23-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 59-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree taking a vehicle. No bail.
A 27-year-old Zillah man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 19-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for first-degree dealing depictions of minors engaged in sex, possession of depictions of minors engaged in sex and sexual exploitation of a minor. No bail