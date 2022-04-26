Police
Kittcom received the following calls on April 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A bedroom window reportedly had been shot with a BB gun on Willow Street.
A woman with pink hair in an older Honda Civic reportedly was filming the reporting party’s house with her phone on East Seattle Avenue.
A man reportedly was sleeping in the bathroom at a location on East Fifth Avenue. He was asked to leave but began to argue.
Someone reportedly shot at an apartment on South Chestnut Street.
A memory card was reported stolen from a camera on South Main Street.
A theft reportedly occurred three weeks ago on Brick Road.
ID was reported stolen from a room on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A brown Central Washington University service van reportedly struck a building and then drove off on North Chestnut Street.
An assault was reported on East Patrick Avenue in Kittitas.
It was unknown whether a rifle had been stolen or misplaced on North Pierce Street in Kittitas.
A group of juveniles was throwing rocks into the roadway on North Alder Street. One rock hit the reporting party’s vehicle and the group ran into the entrance of an apartment complex.
A work bag reportedly was stolen from a gray Ford Escape on South Main Street.
The reporting party stopped subjects going through the reporting party’s Cadillac at the Ellensburg Golf Course. The subjects left, walking in the direction of the State Patrol office. One man had tattoos on his hand.
An older, balding man with glasses reportedly was walking in and out of traffic on West 14th Avenue and North Water Street.
A man reportedly was threatening to bring in a gun at a location on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum. The man yelled at the reporting party that they were Nazis.
A storage unit reportedly was broken into on East Patrick Avenue in Kittitas.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on April 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Smoke reportedly was coming from a residence under construction on Tired Creek Lane near Cle Elum.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 25-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 24-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for fourth-degree assault. Bail $1,000.
A 49-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for four counts third-degree driving with a suspended license and third-degree theft. Bail $5,600.