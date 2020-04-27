Kittcom received the following calls on April 25-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A deceased coyote was reported dead center of the middle of the roadway on Robinson Canyon Road and South Thorp Highway.
n An injured black cat was reported on the south side of the intersection of Vantage Highway and Pfenning Road.
n A stop sign was reported missing on West Greenfield Avenue.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Kittitas Highway.
n A suitcase containing about $200,000 in jewelry was reported stolen on West 14th Avenue.
n Two cows were reported in the roadway on Thomas Road and Fairview Road.
n A person reportedly was holding up a drive-through refusing to move their vehicle on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A vehicle and ladder were reported stolen on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
n Littering was reported on West Sixth Street.
n A motorcycle was reported stolen on Thrall Road.
n A unshaven man in his 40s wearing a long-sleeved shirt, a baseball cap, a gray Carhart jacket and khaki-colored pants reportedly was standing on the overpass acting erratically on Interstate 90, mile post 101.
n A package reportedly was stolen from a porch on West Creeksedge Way.
n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Main Street.
n A woman reported she believed there was a meth lab in the attic of her apartment complex on South Pearl Street.
n Graffiti was reported on a pillar on North Walnut Street.
n A railroad crossing reportedly was malfunctioning on Cabin Creek Road.
n A man reportedly was staggering in the road, almost falling down, on state Route 903.
n A person reporting hearing bombs going off and about 12 rounds of gunfire on McDonald Road.
n A man reported that a girl requested he send her nude photos and when he did she demanded $5,500 in order to not distribute the photos to everyone he knows on East Helena Avenue.
n A person reportedly drove over a concrete parking barrier and then was unable to get out on North Ruby Street.
n Littering was reported on Horvatt Road in Roslyn.
n Graffiti was reported on Lost Lake Road.
n A transient male reportedly was standing in the street talking to himself on Yellowstone Road.
n The door to a garage reportedly was kicked in on South Anderson Street.
n There was a report of motorcycles in the runway off of Airport Road.
n The wheels and tire of a Mitsubishi Eclipse were reported stolen on South Main Street.
n A culvert reportedly was flooding a driveway on Riverbottom Road.
n A Mazda with big tires reportedly was stolen on Circle Ross Road.
n Two males were observed on a security video running into a bathroom with skateboards and locking the door on Washington Avenue.
n A crew member reportedly took out the trash and heard approximate six gunshots from a handgun coming from behind a fastfood restaurant on Davis Street in Cle Elum.
n A yellow Lab and a border collie reportedly were running in and out of the roadway on East Mountain View Avenue.
n Ten head of cattle, including one large bull, reportedly were on the roadway on ppThrall Road.
n A Chevy Cruz reportedly was stolen on South Canyon Road.
n Someone reportedly kicked and put a dent in a GMC pickup on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.
n A herd of cows reportedly was in and out of the roadway on West Bowers Road.
n A large group of people was reported outside a location on South Canyon Road.
n A power pole reportedly was about to fall down on East First Street in Kittitas.
n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Walnut Street.
n A non-injury collision involving a Chevy Malibu and a Dodge Ram pickup was reported on South Canyon Road.
n A man reportedly could be heard yelling for help on South Matthews Road.
n A vehicle was reported stolen on Cleveland Street in Cle Elum.
n A large tree branch reportedly fell into the roadway on North Water Street.
n There was a report that someone was burning garbage on North Pfenning Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 25-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 29-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree robbery. Bail $50,000.
n A 62-year-old Alberton, Montana man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and interfering with a domestic violence report. No bail.
n A 28-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for theft of a motor vehicle. Bail $5,000.
n A 22-year-old Kittitas woman was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 21-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,500.
n A 38-year-old Lodi, California man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and obstructing a public servant. Bail $2,000.
n A 33-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.