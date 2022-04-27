Police
Kittcom received the following calls on April 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party caught a man under the hood of a vehicle on West Tacoma Avenue. It was unknown what he took.
The tires of a vehicle reportedly were slashed on Chestnut Street.
A group of four juveniles reportedly were caught shoplifting from a store inside the Student Union and Recreation Center.
A man in a green sweatshirt and shorts reportedly was slamming gates and turning water on at the Eighth Avenue side of the county fairgrounds.
Gang-related tags were reported in an alleyway off of East Capitol Avenue.
The reporting party and his dogs reportedly were chased by a pitbull on North Rainier Avenue on Saturday. The reporting party was pinned against the wall by the dog.
Multiple incidents of malicious mischief were reported on South Alder Street, East First Avenue and East Capitol Avenue.
A man in a semi pulling an empty trailer reportedly cut off the reporting party when a lane ended on Interstate 90, milepost 60. When the reporting party caught up with the semi, the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the reporting party.
The reporting party walked outside to find his 1989 Ford Bronco had been stolen on Reecer Creek Road. The man kept his keys in the vehicle.
The plastic covering on the side mirror of the reporting party’s vehicle reportedly had been damaged on North Dolarway Road. The reporting party thinks it was due to another vehicle.
A man reportedly discharged a fire extinguisher down the hallway on the first floor of a building on East Jackson Avenue.
The reporting party’s mailbox was stuffed to the rim with mail on Cleveland Street in Cle Elum. It appeared that everyone’s mail from the road had been stuffed into her box.
A Lab reportedly was loose in the roadway on North B Street.
A green work bag with brown handles reportedly was stolen from the bed of the reporting party’s canopy-covered truck on South Canyon Road.
A 2002 Chevy Camero reportedly was rear-ended by a blue semi on West University Way.
Liquor was reported stolen from a store on North Ruby Street.
A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.
The stop sign at Carroll Road and Prater Road reportedly was knocked over.
A deer reportedly had been struck on Golf Course Road.
The reporting party was in her kitchen and heard a noise outside. A man in a Mini Cooper had ran into her boyfriend’s vehicle on North Airport Road.
Fire
A fire in a ditch was reported on Vantage Highway and Fairview Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 26-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 35-year-old Easton man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/trafficking stolen property and first-degree theft. Bail $15,000.
A 48-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/second-degree taking a vehicle, three counts failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to comply/third-degree driving with a suspended license and obstructing a public servant. Bail $21,200.
A 60-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/second-degree burglary and protection order violation/domestic violence. Bail $20,000.