Kittcom received the following calls on April 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Someone reportedly struck the reporting party in the head and took all his belongings on North Ruby Street.
n A Mikasa jumping jack was reported stolen from a job site on Alpha Way in Cle Elum.
n An unknown subject reportedly tapped into power at the meter on Chukar Ridge Road.
n There was a report of horses not being fed on Look Road and Hungry Junction Road.
n Tools reportedly were stolen from a shed on Low Road near Cle Elum.
n An approximately 60-year-old man was walking down the sidewalk on East Mountain View Avenue yelling. He told the reporting party that he hates women.
n Catalytic converters reportedly were stolen from two vehicles in a parking lot off Suncadia Trail.
n The reporting party believed owners of a residence on Casey Drive had moved but left chickens inside a fifth-wheel trailer at the location.
n A dog reportedly jumped out of a light-colored pickup on East Fifth Avenue and North Chestnut Street and the vehicle continued westbound on Fifth.
n A burglary was reported on Fairview Road.
n An assault was reported on North Spokane Street in Kittitas.
n Unknown persons have been posting stickers with derogatory statements about law enforcement on power and light poles throughout the city.
n Mail and packages reportedly were stolen from reporting party’s mailbox on state Route 10.
n A Nissan Rouge reportedly was struck by a Nissan Altima on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
n A male subject reportedly was taking license plates off a vehicle on South Water Street and throwing them in the trash.
n A vehicle reportedly backed into a trailer and Dolarway Road and then left the scene.
n A man was threatening the reporting party, calling him a “mean old man” and threatening to beat him up on East Patrick Avenue.
n A white Cadillac crossover-type vehicle reportedly was in an irrigation ditch off of North Brick Road.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 26-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 47-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree robbery. No bail.