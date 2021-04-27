Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on April 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Someone reportedly struck the reporting party in the head and took all his belongings on North Ruby Street.

n A Mikasa jumping jack was reported stolen from a job site on Alpha Way in Cle Elum.

n An unknown subject reportedly tapped into power at the meter on Chukar Ridge Road.

n There was a report of horses not being fed on Look Road and Hungry Junction Road.

n Tools reportedly were stolen from a shed on Low Road near Cle Elum.

n An approximately 60-year-old man was walking down the sidewalk on East Mountain View Avenue yelling. He told the reporting party that he hates women.

n Catalytic converters reportedly were stolen from two vehicles in a parking lot off Suncadia Trail.

n The reporting party believed owners of a residence on Casey Drive had moved but left chickens inside a fifth-wheel trailer at the location.

n A dog reportedly jumped out of a light-colored pickup on East Fifth Avenue and North Chestnut Street and the vehicle continued westbound on Fifth.

n A burglary was reported on Fairview Road.

n An assault was reported on North Spokane Street in Kittitas.

n Unknown persons have been posting stickers with derogatory statements about law enforcement on power and light poles throughout the city.

n Mail and packages reportedly were stolen from reporting party’s mailbox on state Route 10.

n A Nissan Rouge reportedly was struck by a Nissan Altima on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.

n A male subject reportedly was taking license plates off a vehicle on South Water Street and throwing them in the trash.

n A vehicle reportedly backed into a trailer and Dolarway Road and then left the scene.

n A man was threatening the reporting party, calling him a “mean old man” and threatening to beat him up on East Patrick Avenue.

n A white Cadillac crossover-type vehicle reportedly was in an irrigation ditch off of North Brick Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on April 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 26-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 47-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree robbery. No bail.

