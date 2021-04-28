Kittcom received the following calls on April 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A burglary reportedly occurred sometime since last Friday at a Talmadge Road residence near Cle Elum. Several windows were broken out.
n A Thorp Cemetery Road resident reported 20 cattle in her yard. It was unknown who owned the animals.
n A purse reportedly was stolen from a vehicle parked on Water Street. The vehicle was unlocked.
n A pistol and a jacket reportedly fell out of the back of an RV on Salmon la Sac Road.
n A calf was reported near the roadway on Smithson Road and Howard Road.
n A vehicle that looked like the one involved in mail theft in the area reportedly was seen on Clerf Road.
n A woman driving a silver vehicle reportedly was tailgating the reporting party on East University Way and North Pearl Street, struck the reporting party’s vehicle and then left the scene.
n A Ford F250 reportedly was struck in a hit and run on Forest Service Road 3500.
n The reporting party said a dog bit his steel-toed boot while he was riding his bike to his mailbox on Sunshine Way near Cle Elum.
n Long-horn cattle reportedly were loose on Manastash Road.
n Mailboxes reportedly were struck on Denmark Road.
n A theft was reported on North Brook Lane.
n The reporting party said there was a loud knock on the door and a 66-year-old woman with a fifth of whiskey under her arm, who had been drinking, said she was looking for someone.
n A tree reportedly came down in an alley and knocked out power lines on East Fourth Avenue.
n The reporting party’s girlfriend’s groceries and phone reportedly were stuck in an elevator of First Street. No people were stuck in the elevator.
n An outside fire a half-acre to an acre in size was reported on Teanaway Road.
n A stove reportedly was on fire on North Walnut Street.
n The back axle brake on a fuel tanker reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 72.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 44-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and harassment/domestic violence. No bail.