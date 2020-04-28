Kittcom received the following calls on April 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A vehicle reportedly was being driven in excess of 50 mph in a residential neighborhood on North Columbia Street and West Maci Court.
n Graffiti reportedly was spray painted on a fence on North Lincoln Street.
n Debris was reported in the roadway on Vantage Highway.
n A man reportedly found a bullet hole in the cab of his truck while washing it on Umptanum Road. Unknown when it occurred.
n A person reportedly wanted to get his property from a dorm room on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard. He is not registered for classes and did not have access to the building. He was with his parents.
n There was a report of someone doing open pit mining off state Route 97.
n Graffiti was reported on a garage on East Second Avenue.
vA large Bowie knife reportedly was found on the sidewalk on East Fifth Avenue and North Pearl Street.
n A barrel of oil reportedly was spilled on east bound Interstate 90, mile post 101.
n There was a report that the neighbor’s kids were out of control on Rainier Drive in Kittitas.
n An assault was reported on North Spokane Street in Kittitas.
n There was a report of someone wrapped in an American flag walking around a residence on East Railroad Avenue.
n A van reportedly was pulled off the side of the roadway on Talmadge Road in Cle Elum. There were multiple packages and mail spread around the vehicle and a man was going through the vehicle.
n Two juveniles reportedly were walking on the roof of Kittitas High School.
n A BMW and a Nissan reportedly were racing on Bull Road.
n A man with his hair in a ponytail/bun reportedly stole a drink on South Main Street.
n A cat reportedly was growling, spitting and howling in pain for the past 30 minutes on Water Street. It was possibly involved in a cat fight.
n No fire calls were reported in this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 42-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and hit and run. No bail.