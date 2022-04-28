Kittcom received the following calls on April 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Graffiti was reported in an alley off of East Capitol Avenue.
A non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
The reporting party was doing a unit inspection walk-through on East Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn. The resident was holding a nail, threw it and said, “I’m going to get a gun.”
A white Ford 350 was reported stolen on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A manhole cover was reported missing North Wildcat Way and East University Way.
Someone reportedly broke into a vehicle and punched out the ignition at First Creek near Cle Elum.
A man reportedly was laying in the middle of the sidewalk on North Sprague Street.
A load of laundry reportedly was stolen from a dryer on North Walnut Street, possibly by a red-haired subject.
A manhole cover reportedly was partially off on North Sprague Street and East University Way.
A vehicle was reported stolen from a lot on North Wildcat Way.
A 2012 Subaru Legacy reportedly was scratched on West Fourth Avenue.
Brick was reported in the roadway on East Mountain View Avenue.
The reporting party’s vehicle reportedly was rear-ended by his girlfriend’s vehicle on state Route 821 and South Canyon Road.
A random cone was reported in the roadway on North Wildcat Way.
The reporting party has been hearing knocking on their door on North Ruby Street. When the reporting party opens the door they are unable to find any subjects. This had been occurring every five minutes for the past 20 minutes.
Fire
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 39-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for taking a vehicle. No bail.
A 32-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for two counts of possession/delivery violation uniform controlled substances act and second-degree trafficking stolen property. Bail $15,000.