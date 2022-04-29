Police
Kittcom received the following calls on April 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A 1991 Chevy 150 with blue trim, a visor off the top and a rust spot on the top was reported stolen on South Canyon Road.
A man without shoes reportedly was passed out sleeping in the Post Office on East Third Avenue. The man was still clothed.
There was a report of red spray paint on a garbage can and the back of a building in an alley off Second Avenue.
The glass front door to a building on the corner of Fifth Avenue and North Pine Street reportedly was kicked in but no entry was gained.
Graffiti was reported on several buildings in an alley off East Third Avenue.
A stray cat reportedly chased and injured the reporting party’s cat on East Spokane Avenue.
A picnic table reportedly was feet from the roadway and there were heavy bushes obscuring the area as well, impairing visibility from the 35 mph roadway at Nanum Pond.
A collision was reported on Pearl Street.
A bald man in his 50s wearing a blue polo over a black Under Armour shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots reportedly stole a six-pack of ice beer from a store on North Ruby Street.
The reporting party’s 2003 Chevy Suburban reportedly was hit sometime during the night and a note was left behind saying, “Someone backed into your car.”
Mule deer were reported on property on North Airport Road. There were not in the roadway yet.
The reporting party’s black Nissan Sentra keeps sustaining damage on First Street in Cle Elum. The subject is unknown.
A two-tone Ford F250 with black rims reportedly was doing 100 mph in a school zone on Manastash Road and Umptanum Road.
A gold bracelet was reported stolen on South Ruby Street.
A noise complaint was made about an accordion being played in the area of East Fourth Avenue.
A theft was reported on Airport Road in Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision involving a red Ford Explorer and a 2015 Nissan Sentra was reported on East Fourth Avenue.
A 6’-1” man wearing a patterned sweater and blue jeans reportedly stole a case of Busch Lite from a store on North Ruby Street.
Three people reportedly were in an elevator stuck on the first floor of a residence hall on North Alder Street.
Debris was reported in the roadway on East Fifth Avenue.
The reporting party believes someone is knocking on her window on Mowich Lane near Cle Elum.
Several people reportedly were in the Happy’s parking lot looking for snacks. They were referred to the 7-11.
Approximately nine to 10 subjects who had been drinking reportedly were wrestling and being loud on East 15th Avenue.
A damaged exit sign was reported in a residence hall on East 11th Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on April 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 39-year-old Snoqualmie man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for third-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest. No bail.
A 23-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.