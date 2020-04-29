Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on April 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

There was a report that $3,000 to $4,000 worth of firewood was stolen on Iron Horse Road in Easton.

The rear license plate of a Subaru Legacy reportedly was switched on North Brook Lane.

A dying raccoon was reported in a backyard on West 11th Avenue. The reporting party was advised it could not be shot within city limits.

Two juveniles reporting were climbing out of second-floor apartment windows and onto the roof on East Patrick Avenue.

Five juveniles, four males and one female, reporting were walking on the roof of a school on Kittitas Highway.

Garbage reportedly was being stuffed through a small slat in a fence around a housing development near North Alder Street and East 18the Avenue. The garbage is getting into the water and tree line.

A person reportedly called 911 to see if anyone cares. She also said her ex is trying to send her to prison.

Juveniles on a four-wheeler reportedly were driving through a park on East University Way.

A man reportedly was laying under and working on a lifted Dodge pickup parked at a stop sign on Game Farm Road and Wilson Creek.

A man and woman could be heard screaming on the second floor of an apartment complex on South Pearl Street.

A man called with questions about raccoons under his shed on North Cobblefield Street.

A non-injury, one-vehicle collision was reported on Tjossem Road and Berry Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on April 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A fire was reported near the food bank on East Elmview Road.

A large bonfire with seven people in attendance was reported on Speelyi Beach off Lake Cabins Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for obstructing a public servant. Bail $1,000.

A 42-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and hit and run. Released on personal recognizance.

A 37-year-old Easton man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass. No bail.

