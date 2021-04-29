Kittcom received the following calls on April 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A tree reportedly fell on two cars on East Fifth Avenue and a power line was down as well.
There was a report of an ongoing problem with huskies getting out and killing livestock on No. 81 Road.
n A package was reported stolen from a mailbox on Riverbottom Road.
n The reporting party saw a deer run across the roadway and then heard three shots on Sierra Lane.
n Two dogs reportedly had been locked in a vehicle for the past 30 minutes on East Third Avenue.
n A 2009 Kia Spectra reportedly was struck while in a parking lot on the Central Washington University campus. A note was left on the windshield but the other party was no longer on the scene.
n A German shepherd reportedly was loose on South Opportunity Street.
n An assault was reported on North Spar Lane.
n A non-injury collision was reported on North Second Street in Roslyn.
n The reporting party said four subjects were outside his building, peering inside his room on East University Way. The reporting party cannot sleep. The subjects are wearing dark clothing.
n A neighbor reportedly was burning trash on West 11th Avenue.
n An outside fire was reported on state Route 970 and Seaton Road.
n An electrical burning smell was reported in a structure on West First Street in Cle Elum.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 38-year-old Rainier man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $200.
n A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for residential burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief and failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,100.