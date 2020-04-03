Kittcom received the following calls on April 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
There was a report of a sick or injured black cat behind a residence on Lincoln Street.
Two bay horses reportedly were running at-large on Naneum Road.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West University Way.
A gathering was reported at a church on B Street.
A license plate was reported stolen on West Cascade Court.
Two black Labs reportedly was at-large on West Third Street in Cle Elum.
A dog reportedly was locked in a Chevy on Brook Lane.
A man reportedly was laying on the side of the roadway on Thrall Road and Canyon Road and said he wanted to go to jail.
A 6-foot-3-inch, 240-pound man in his 40s with a goatee and wearing a long-sleeved white T-shirt reportedly was hitting passing vehicles and being aggressive near Ellensburg.
There was a report of a filthy looking man wearing a baseball hat, a dark-colored coat and camo pants dancing in front of a coffee stand on South Canyon Road, acting weird and flipping off passing motorists.
There was a report of people running on Bowers Business Loop not obeying social distancing rules.
A vehicle reportedly was keyed on North Water Street.
A man and woman reportedly were in a verbal dispute on East 18th Avenue.
There was a report of a man carrying an XBox and another man carrying on old TV on North B Street. When the men saw the reporting party they set the items down in the middle of the road.
There was a report of a loud party where people were not standing six feet apart on South Matthews Road.
No fires were reported in this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 35-year-old Auburn man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for second-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to appear for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to appear for possession of stolen property. Bail $8,100.
A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.