Kittcom received the following calls on April 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A backyard and a driveway reportedly were starting to flood due to high water levels in a creek off of Wilson Creek Road.
A white Dodge Second Gen reportedly was broken into on East Seattle Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly was in the median on Interstate 90, milepost 91.
A theft was reported on Pierce Street in Kittitas.
A 2001 Saturn reportedly was stolen on South Canyon Road.
The reporting party believed his mail was being stolen on Teanaway Road.
Several hundred dollars in coins reportedly were stolen from a vehicle parked on Plumridge Avenue.
A large-caliber rifle reportedly was fired near the north end of Gold Creek Pond at Snoqualmie Pass.
The neighbor’s dogs reportedly were loose on West Utah Avenue in Roslyn.
An RV hitch reportedly was taken from a vehicle on North Ruby Street.
Two large dogs reportedly attacked the reporting party’s Lhasa Apso on South Chestnut Street and East Mountain View Avenue.
The reporting party advised that a man made a scene in the store because he would not wear a mask on South Canyon Road. The man got in the reporting party’s face, yelled and then left the store.
Two dogs reportedly were loose and in the roadway on Westside Road and Gobblers Knob.
The reporting party’s friend’s cat reportedly has been in a tree for the past four days and will not come down on Manastash Road.
A man reportedly was yelling at the reporting party and refusing to wear a mask on South Canyon Road. The man left on a Suzuki scooter.
A man reportedly went to the reporting party’s front window, banged on the window and said he was from Birmingham, Alabama on North Sampson Street.
The railroad crossing reportedly was going off but no trains were in the area on West Mountain View Avenue and South Industrial Way.
Kittcom received the following calls on April 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Smoke reportedly was coming from the engine compartment of a vehicle on Pine Street and West Second Street in Cle Elum.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 29-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 34-year-old Othello man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/first-degree theft. Bail $10,000.