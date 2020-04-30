Kittcom received the following calls on April 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A Ruger .22 was reported stolen on state Route 970.
n There was a report of subjects in a truck on Craig’s Hill possibly engaged in indecent physical activities.
n There was a report of a white Cadillac with front-end damage and a wheel pulled off on the driver’s side, looking like it went through a field off of Look Road.
n A woman with long blonde hair wearing a purple sweater and a long flowing red skirt reportedly defecated on the sidewalk on West First Avenue.
n Subjects reportedly were smoking cigarettes and marijuana in an alley off South Walnut Street. The reporting party said this problem started when school was let out.
n A dog with no collar reportedly was walking down the middle of the road on North Okanogan Street and West 10th Avenue.
n Three male subjects reportedly were shooting across the Yakima River off state Route 821, mile post 18.
n A man in his 20s with a T-shirt wrapped around his waist reportedly was possibly on something on North Ruby Street and East Second Avenue.
n A man in his 50s wearing a long-sleeve white T-shirt and jeans reportedly was pulling a dog by its leash and hitting it with a cane on West Clearview Drive.
n Subjects reportedly were in a recreation area closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak off state Route 821, mile post 7.
n A woman in her 30s with dark hair wearing black leggings, possibly on drugs, reportedly has been dancing on the side of the roadway on Hayward Road near Cle Elum.
n A person without a helmet, riding a red moped without plates reportedly was impeding traffic on No. 6 Road and Willis Road.
n There was a report of a loud boom and power going out at a residence on East Third Avenue.
n A horse was reported in the roadway on Shaft Street south of Roslyn.
Kittcom received the following calls on April 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An unattended fire was reported on Robinson Canyon Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 53-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for attempting to elude. No bail.
n A 30-year-old Wenatchee woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.