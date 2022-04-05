Police
Kittcom received the following calls on April 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Three cows reportedly were heading eastbound on Thrall Road and Orchard Road.
n A transient male reportedly was sleeping in a sleeping bag on the north side of a location on North Ruby Street.
n A transient male reportedly was sleeping next to the vacuums at a location on South Water Street. He was asked to leave by an employee but did not respond.
n A theft was reported on West Third Avenue.
n A non-injury collision was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n The reporting party’s vehicle reportedly was rear-ended by a concrete truck in the roundabout on Bullfrog Road.
n A semi trailer reportedly was broken into on North Dolarway Road.
n A cat reportedly was attacked by the neighbor’s dog on East Tolman Road.
n A dead cat reportedly was in front of the main lobby doors of a building on North Pearl Street.
n A tire on 2018 Honda Civic reportedly was slashed on East Second Avenue.
n The driver’s side window of a 2021 Toyota reportedly was smashed and the glove box rummaged through at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
n A Chrysler Town and Country reportedly was broken into and a purse stolen on East Fifth Avenue.
n Multiple vehicles reportedly were broken into in a parking lot on Vantage Highway.
n A large gray dog and a small Chihuahua reportedly were running loose on North Anderson Street and East Fourth Avenue.
n A fence reportedly was spray painted on South Pearl Street.
n A non-injury collision was reported on Railroad Street.
n A Ford F150 reportedly struck and killed a deer on South Thorp Highway.
n An assault was reported on North Dolarway Road.
n A man reportedly had been stuck on top of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard for several hours.
n A tree reportedly was partially blocking the roadway on Mill Creek Road and state Route 903.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on April 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n The reporting party said a neighbor had a fire in his back yard and reporting party was concerned there were embers flying on North Spokane Street.
n An outside fire with visible flames was reported at state Route 97 and state Route 970. It was unknown it if was attended or a bonfire.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.