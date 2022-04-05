Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on April 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Three cows reportedly were heading eastbound on Thrall Road and Orchard Road.

n A transient male reportedly was sleeping in a sleeping bag on the north side of a location on North Ruby Street.

n A transient male reportedly was sleeping next to the vacuums at a location on South Water Street. He was asked to leave by an employee but did not respond.

n A theft was reported on West Third Avenue.

n A non-injury collision was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

n The reporting party’s vehicle reportedly was rear-ended by a concrete truck in the roundabout on Bullfrog Road.

n A semi trailer reportedly was broken into on North Dolarway Road.

n A cat reportedly was attacked by the neighbor’s dog on East Tolman Road.

n A dead cat reportedly was in front of the main lobby doors of a building on North Pearl Street.

n A tire on 2018 Honda Civic reportedly was slashed on East Second Avenue.

n The driver’s side window of a 2021 Toyota reportedly was smashed and the glove box rummaged through at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.

n A Chrysler Town and Country reportedly was broken into and a purse stolen on East Fifth Avenue.

n Multiple vehicles reportedly were broken into in a parking lot on Vantage Highway.

n A large gray dog and a small Chihuahua reportedly were running loose on North Anderson Street and East Fourth Avenue.

n A fence reportedly was spray painted on South Pearl Street.

n A non-injury collision was reported on Railroad Street.

n A Ford F150 reportedly struck and killed a deer on South Thorp Highway.

n An assault was reported on North Dolarway Road.

n A man reportedly had been stuck on top of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard for several hours.

n A tree reportedly was partially blocking the roadway on Mill Creek Road and state Route 903.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on April 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n The reporting party said a neighbor had a fire in his back yard and reporting party was concerned there were embers flying on North Spokane Street.

n An outside fire with visible flames was reported at state Route 97 and state Route 970. It was unknown it if was attended or a bonfire.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

Tags

Recommended for you