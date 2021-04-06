Kittcom received the following calls on April 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Six gunshots reportedly were heard on Broadway Avenue in Cle Elum.
n A theft was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n The reporting party lost a firearm while snowmobiling off Salmon la Sac Road on Saturday.
n The reporting party believes an unknown subject tried to break into her residence on North Water Street Friday night. She found a car antenna inside her bathroom where the window had been tampered with.
n A single-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Tjossem Road. A PSE pole also was hit.
n The traffic lights reportedly were not working in either direction on South Canyon Road and Interstate 90.
n A caller had questions referring rights concerning a boar hog coming onto his property chasing his wife and dog on Teanaway Road.
n A low-hanging wire was reported on North Ruby Street.
n An irate customer reportedly was upset there was no hand sanitizer in the bathroom of a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n The reporting party said one of their horses had even missing for the past several hours and believed it possibly may have been taken on Hayward Road near Cle Elum.
n Black smoke as reported on the east side of Interstate 90 near Lower Peoh Point Road.
n A ditch fire reportedly was getting out of control on North Pfenning Road.
n An unattended slash pile fire was reported on Whisper Creek Drive near Cle Elum.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 5-6 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.