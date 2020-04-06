Kittcom received the following calls on April 4-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A one-vehicle roll-over collision was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 66.
n A ground-block transformer reportedly was hanging off a cinder block and wires hanging off it on West Rainier Avenue.
n There was a report of nonessential people working on a construction site on Nelson Siding Road.
n A hit and run was reported on Mountain View Avenue.
n There was a report of five or six people working on a foundation wall on Twin Lakes Road in Cle Elum.
n A man reported that someone left and note on his windshield saying, “Thank you for keying my truck, hope you can pay for the body shop.” He had no idea who left the note.
n A safe reportedly was dumped near the boat launch on Umptanum Road.
n There was a report of multiple subjects coming from the West Side to vacation cabins in Kittitas County.
n A hunting knife reportedly was found in a bike rack on East University Way.
n An antique bicycle reportedly was stolen on North Alder Street.
n A cabin reportedly was broken into on Upper Green Canyon Road.
n There was a report of a woman yelling, “Why are you crying? You better not slobber on the floor,” on East Capitol Avenue. The reporting party did not believe there was anyone else at that location.
n There was a report of a party with 10 people in attendance on West Joanna Place and the subjects were not complying with social distancing guidelines.
n A collision was reported on McManamy Road.
n A garage reportedly was spray painted on South Pearl Street.
n A non-injury collision was reported on East Juniper Avenue.
n A Ford Escape was reported stolen on West Cascade Court.
n A stop sign was reported down at East Third Street and North Short Avenue in Cle Elum.
n A burglary was reported on North Thorp Highway.
n A dead pigeon was reported in the middle of the road on North Indiana Drive. The pigeon’s mouth was bleeding. They reported that it could’ve been coronavirus and wanted law enforcement to move the pigeon.
n Shoplifting was reported on North Ruby Street.
n A man reportedly left his keys inside an unlocked vehicle on South Canyon Road and in the morning the keys were missing.
n A man reportedly was flashing his chest at passing vehicles and walking in and out of traffic on South Canyon Road.
n A speed limit sign reportedly had been pulled down and thrown in a ditch on Airport Road.
n A stop sign reportedly had been knocked down on Brick Mill Road and Cook Canyon.
n Anti-Semitic remarks reportedly were spray painted on a bench in the area of the soccer fields at Rotary Park in West Ellensburg.
n Illegal fireworks reportedly were set off on White Road in Cle Elum.
n A man reportedly stole food from a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n An Acura reportedly was stolen on Countryside Avenue.
n A hardtop and steering wheel reportedly were stolen from a Mazda Miata on South Sprague Street.
n Several dogs reportedly were inside a Ford pickup with trailer that had been parked and abandoned in a field off of Brown Road for the past four days.
n An apartment reportedly was broken into on North Alder Street.
n A chocolate Lab reportedly was loose on East Third Street and North Yakima Avenue in Cle Elum.
n Top soil was reported stolen from a business on state Route 903.
n A West Helena Avenue resident reportedly shot a coyote in his backyard.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem of small motorcycles traveling at a high rate of speed on Westside Road. The reporting party said if something was not done about it, he’d do something, but did not say what.
n A Chevy Cavalier was reported stolen on East University Way.
n Tobacco Juuls were reported stolen on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n Smoke was reported on McDonald Road.
n A semi reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, mile post 70.
n A fire reportedly was out of control on Brown Road.
n A homeless man reportedly left a campfire smoldering on Coal Mines Trail.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 4-6 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 26-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for first-degree possession of depictions of sexual exploitation of a minor and first-degree dealing depictions of minor sex. Bail $150,000.
n A 35-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
n A 53-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and resisting arrests. Bail $1,500.