Kittcom received the following calls on April 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A poster reportedly was ripped down on North Wildcat Way.
Graffiti was reported on the sidewalk and landscape rocks on North Ruby Street.
A tree reportedly knocked down power lines onto the roadway blocking one lane of traffic on Martin Road.
The night before last the reporting party found his bedroom door locked from the inside on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum. The reporting party is concerned because nobody could have crawled in through the window.
Two German shepherds reportedly were in the canal chasing ducks on North Walnut Street.
A power line was reported down on North Main Street.
The reporting party on North Airport Road requested to know if the town was totally “Trumping” it.
An assault was reported on Capitol Avenue.
The reporting party advised that her cat collar tracking device is no longer on her cat and is pinning off of Canyon Road. She requested to know how to get it back.
An unknown subject reportedly has been leaving bags of dirt at the reporting party’s residence on North C Street. Today, while the reporting party was not home, 18 bags of dirt were left.
A collision was reported on Bullfrog Road.
The reporting party advised that someone crawled through his crawl space and was inside his residence on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum. The reporting party could hear crawling and moving in the attic.
Fire
The rear end of a semi reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 65.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 5-6 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 40-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for obstructing a law enforcement officer and second-degree theft. Bail $20,000.
A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.