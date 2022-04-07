Police
Kittcom received the following calls on April 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A poster reportedly was being torn down on North Wildcat Way.
A German shepherd and beagle-corgi mix reportedly were running loose on North Chestnut Street and East 18th Avenue.
A man wearing a yellow jacket reportedly was in a business on North Main Street wiping things down, squirting the reporting party’s sanitizer in his bag and making the barista feel uncomfortable.
A non-injury collision was reported on North Water Street and West Third Avenue.
A man reportedly was playing the accordion loudly and blocking the sidewalk on North Ruby Street.
A green Toyota SUV reportedly struck the reporting party while he was on foot in a lot on Tanner Way.
The exit sign in the first floor of a long hallway in a building on East 11th Avenue reportedly was broken.
Backhoes doing work in the area reportedly have been driven at a high rate of speed on Bull Road.
The reporting party could head two voices in his residence whispering, unknown what was being said, on Bull Elk Road near Cle Elum. The same thing happened last night.
Two baby goats reportedly were outside the fencing on Reecer Creek Road and Hungry Junction Road. The reporting party was concerned they’d go into the roadway.
Neighborhood juveniles reportedly were playing on a retaining wall near the reporting party’s property on West 10th Avenue. The reporting party wants to sit on his porch but the juveniles are disturbing him by being too loud.
The neighbor’s German shepherd and Lab mix reportedly keep getting loose and coming into the reporting party’s residence on North Green Parks Drive. It’s an ongoing problem.
There was a request for aid for tazer deployment, the probes needed removed. The patient was in the fishbowl with access through the sally port on West Fifth Avenue.
A 2002 Toyota Avalon reportedly was broken into on South Canyon Road. The reporting party said 28 oxy pills and $40 were taken. The vehicle was unlocked.
Electricity was reported out at a residence on West Cascade Court. The neighbors still had electricity.
A vehicle reportedly drove onto the sidewalk of the Dugmore turnaround on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
The curtain on a shower reportedly was ripped off along with the shower bar in a residence hall on East 11th Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on April 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 6-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.