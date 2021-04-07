Kittcom received the following calls on April -7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An assault was reported on Alpine Drive in Kittitas.
n A one-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Huntzinger Road.
n Three high school aged juveniles reportedly were in an older Jeep Cherokee parked on the north side of Mountain View Park, drinking White Claws and wine.
n The reporting party was approached at the Manastash Ridge trailhead by a man as he was swearing and seems to have an altered level of consciousness.
n A man reportedly was attempting to open the the back door of a residence on North Sampson Street.
n An assault was reported on East Fifth Avenue and North Pine Street.
n Two subjects reportedly were riding mini motorcycles across the field and track on East First Avenue.
n A brown jersey cow was on the reporting party’s property on Reecer Creek Road.
n The reporting party’s dog was shot on Charlton Road.
n A dead cat was reported in the roadway on North Railroad Avenue and West Fifth Avenue.
n A non-injury collision involving a blue semi truck and a brown Kenworth semi was reported on North Dolarway Road.
n A pickup reportedly struck an elk on Upper Peoh Point Road and Mohar Road.
n A semi and trailer reportedly was in a ditch off of Brown Road.
n A man reportedly was standing in a parking lot hitting an unknown object on North Walnut Street.
n A woman observed a man in the basement of her residence on North First Street in Roslyn. The man left on foot.
n A fence reportedly was on fire on Kittitas Highway.
n A tree reportedly was on fire next to Seaton Road near Cle Elum.
n A remnant burn was reported at Tjossem Road and No. 6 Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 6-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n An 18-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree trafficking of stolen property and second-degree possession of stolen property. Bail $5,000.