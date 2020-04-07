Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on April 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n There was a report of construction the reporting party did not believe was essential at Sunlight Waters.

n A UPS package was reported stolen on Marian Drive.

n A cigarette stand was reported stolen on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A subject reportedly was hiding in the bushes on West Taneum Road.

n A non-injury collision involving a truck and a Subaru was reported on North Main Street.

n A Dodge Caravan reportedly was keyed on North Water Street.

n A 5-foot-10-inch man in his late 20s with a red beard wearing a black hoodie with a red line reportedly was seen stealing a longboard off a front porch on North Sprague Street.

n A man reported he stole vape items from a business on West First Street in Cle Elum and wanted to police officers to come pick him up so he could turn himself in.

n There was a report of a man sleeping next to a dumpster on North Alder Street.

n Kittcom reportedly received a call from a person asking if it was illegal to video tape juveniles on a dirt bike when they were violating the rules of the neighborhood on Vanderbilt Road.

n A prowler was reported on North Dolarway Road.

n A person in a mid-sized pickup reportedly was doing burn outs in the roadway and their driveway and yelling loudly on North Parklane Avenue.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on April 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A railroad tie reportedly was on fire in a ditch off of North Ferguson Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 6-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n No arrests were reported in this time period.

Comments

