Kittcom received the following calls on April 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A garage door reportedly was tagged with graffiti on South Pearl Street.
There was a report of sparks coming from a power line on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Tools were reported in the westbound lane of Kittitas Highway.
A green pickup reportedly was driving on the wrong side of the road on Watt Canyon Road.
Hay tarps reportedly were stolen from a trailer on South Main Street in Kittitas.
A semi rollover was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 106.
A tree was reported in the roadway on West Patrick Avenue and North Pierce Street.
A burglary was reported on South Railroad Avenue.
An assault was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
A hit and run was reported on North Main Street and West Fifth Avenue.
A theft was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
A washing machine reportedly fell off a truck and into the roadway on West University Way.
There was a report of a large group of people working out together not practicing social distancing on East 18th Avenue.
There was a report of a man trying to look into the windows of a residence on East Brighton Loop. When the porch light was turned on, the man took off running.
Smoke was reported on Fields Road and Vantage Highway.
Smoke was reported on Buffalo Springs Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for vehicle prowling, failure to appear for theft of a firearm, failure to appear for first-degree trafficking of stolen property, failure to appear for firearms offenses and failure to appear for third-degree theft. Bail $10,000.