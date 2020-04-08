Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on April 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A garage door reportedly was tagged with graffiti on South Pearl Street.

There was a report of sparks coming from a power line on West First Street in Cle Elum.

Tools were reported in the westbound lane of Kittitas Highway.

A green pickup reportedly was driving on the wrong side of the road on Watt Canyon Road.

Hay tarps reportedly were stolen from a trailer on South Main Street in Kittitas.

A semi rollover was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 106.

A tree was reported in the roadway on West Patrick Avenue and North Pierce Street.

A burglary was reported on South Railroad Avenue.

An assault was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.

A hit and run was reported on North Main Street and West Fifth Avenue.

A theft was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.

A washing machine reportedly fell off a truck and into the roadway on West University Way.

There was a report of a large group of people working out together not practicing social distancing on East 18th Avenue.

There was a report of a man trying to look into the windows of a residence on East Brighton Loop. When the porch light was turned on, the man took off running.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on April 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

Smoke was reported on Fields Road and Vantage Highway.

Smoke was reported on Buffalo Springs Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for vehicle prowling, failure to appear for theft of a firearm, failure to appear for first-degree trafficking of stolen property, failure to appear for firearms offenses and failure to appear for third-degree theft. Bail $10,000.

