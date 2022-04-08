Police
Kittcom received the following calls on April 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An unruly woman reportedly was at a truck stop on state Route 97. She was putting beer into a store cup. She was asked to leave and started screaming and cussing at employees.
An older woman reportedly was crossing the street at East Fourth Avenue and North Ruby Street when she was struck by a white SUV driven by an older man, which then left the scene. The woman was nudged, but not knocked over. No injuries were reported.
A woman at the front desk of the police department on North Pearl Street advised she had a burnt fetus in a cup.
A non-injury collision was reported on West Dolarway Road.
A non-injury collision involving a dark gray 2021 Ford Ranger and a dark green Honda CRV was reported on West University Way and North Water Street.
An unhitched trailer reportedly was blocking one lane of traffic on North Ferguson Road.
Panhandlers reportedly were blocking the sidewalk in front of a grocery store on North Ruby Street.
A very large semi reportedly had been parked at the same location of East First Street in Cle Elum for the past week.
The reporting party saw a male juvenile in a blue T-shirt and blue or gray sweatshirt pulling a wheeled suitcase on the side of the roadway on Vantage Highway and Estate Lane. The reporting party was concerned for the juvenile's welfare.
Goats were reported on the side of the roadway on Hungry Junction Road and Reecer Creek Road.
A bicycle was reported stolen on North Walnut Street.
Graffiti was reported on the side of the bus stand and in the rocks on North Ruby Street.
The neighbor’s dog attacked the reporting party’s dog on Clerf Road.
The reporting party on North Benton Street in Kittitas was trying to purchase a boat on Facebook Marketplace. The reporting party advised the boat appeared to be worth more than it is listed for.
Subjects reportedly were playing loud music on the sidewalk on North Ruby Street making it difficult for business to operate.
An unknown man in a backhoe was digging and making piles of dirt in the reporting party’s yard on Alford Road.
The reporting party requested law enforcement contact him at his residence on North Glen Drive. He believes his neighbor cut down his arborvitae today.
The reporting party observed two young boys, approximately 4 years of age, unrestrained in the front seat of a yellow Chevrolet being driven on South Main Street and West Capitol Avenue.
A man driving a late 90s Chevy Blazer with tanks strapped to the top reportedly was driving at a high rate of speed on Masterson Road. The reporting party yelled at him to slow down.
The reporting party advised that the neighbor’s company was parked in their driveway on West Cascade Court. The reporting party advised his husband was trying to confront the neighbors.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West Ninth Avenue and North Main Street.
The reporting party advised she heard rustling in the bushes next to her kitchen window South Locust Street.
There was a report of an ongoing problem with a red convertible Volkswagen parking in the same location for hours on North Brook Court. The subject in the vehicle appeared to be nodding off.
The smell of cannabis was reported on North Alder Street.
A vehicle was stopped for going 35 mph in a 25 mph zone on North Water Street.
Fire
Visible smoke, but no flames, possibly from an unattended fire, was reported on Interstate 90.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.