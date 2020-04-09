Kittcom received the following calls on April 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Debris was reported in the roadway on Kittitas Highway and North Ferguson Road.
n Graffiti was reported on a building and clothing left inside on East Seventh Avenue.
n A man in his 50s with gray hair and wearing a bandana, leather jacket and possibly a kilt reportedly was yelling and swinging something in the roundabout on West University Way and North Dolarway Road.
n Two passengers on a Greyhound bus reportedly were throwing punches at each other on state Route 97.
n A subject reportedly was caught on security video footage shoplifting at a store on North Ruby Street.
n A man reported he had pawned his Glock 19 at a business on North Main Street but it was now all paid for and he was trying to get it back. He has no driver’s license, is blind and cannot get an ID. The business where he pawned it will not give it back without proper ID. The man was seeking advice.
n There was a report of people letting their dogs run off leash at Irene Rinehart Park.
n A red-haired woman in her 20s wearing a flannel jacket with a gray hood reportedly was walking around and looking inside a bank building where the ATMS are located, slapping her hands and screaming on West Fifth Avenue.
n There was a report of a large gray cat with a leg hold attached on Third Street in Roslyn.
n A hit and run was reported on East Mountain View.
n A man reportedly was seen shooting a BB gun at a cat on South Ruby Street.
n An animal, possibly a opossum or a raccoon, reportedly was in the chimney of a residence on Broadway Street in Cle Elum.
n There was a report of a barbecue attended by 10 adults and six juveniles, possibly not in compliance with Stay at Home order, on Marian Drive in Cle Elum.
n A woman reported someone knocked on her door and then she saw a shadow outside her window. There was a man standing outside on a bicycle who attempted to take the grill from her front porch on North Maple Street.
n An attempted vehicle theft was reported on West Utah Avenue in Roslyn.
n A man reportedly saw a vehicle pull up next to his vehicle on East Second Street in Cle Elum. The man went to check out his vehicle and found a potato with a knife stabbed in it and profanity written on it in marker.
n A vehicle reportedly backed into a railing on North Walnut Street.
n A small black and white pitbull puppy reportedly was running in the street on East 18th Avenue and North Wildcat Way.
n A vehicle fire was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
n A complaint was reported about smoke from burning debris on North Lincoln Street.
n A pony barn was reported on fire on Cleman Road.
n A brush fire was reported next to the roadway on Vantage Highway and Caribou Road.
n A controlled burn reportedly was out of control on McManamy Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 46-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree murder. No bail.