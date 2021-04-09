Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on April 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A window reportedly was shot out sometime this past weekend on East First Street in Cle Elum.

All the windows and lights on a vehicle reportedly were broken out on Parke Creek Road.

A white pickup reportedly struck a juvenile on a bicycle on East University Way and North B Street.

Multiple barrels reportedly were knocked over and blowing around in the wind, causing a traffic hazard on South Canyon Road.

A tree reportedly uprooted and crashed in the neighbor’s shed and power lines on North Dennis Street.

A burglary was reported on West Third Avenue and North Lincoln Street.

A burglary was reported on Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum.

A dog reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on Reecer Creek Road and West Dry Creek Road.

A four-wheeler reportedly was stolen on Wilson Creek Road.

A calf was reported in a backyard on East Willis Road. The owner was unknown.

A cat reportedly was hit and killed on North Brook Court.

A vehicle reportedly struck a fence at a church on North Chestnut Street and then left the scene.

A sedan occupied by two subjects reportedly was traveling at speed of 102 mph on Interstate 90, milepost 101.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on April 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A minivan fire was reported on North Ferguson Road.

An outside fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 136.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 50-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and second-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $25,000.

A 43-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree felon in possession of a firearm. No bail.

A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

