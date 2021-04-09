Kittcom received the following calls on April 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A window reportedly was shot out sometime this past weekend on East First Street in Cle Elum.
All the windows and lights on a vehicle reportedly were broken out on Parke Creek Road.
A white pickup reportedly struck a juvenile on a bicycle on East University Way and North B Street.
Multiple barrels reportedly were knocked over and blowing around in the wind, causing a traffic hazard on South Canyon Road.
A tree reportedly uprooted and crashed in the neighbor’s shed and power lines on North Dennis Street.
A burglary was reported on West Third Avenue and North Lincoln Street.
A burglary was reported on Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum.
A dog reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on Reecer Creek Road and West Dry Creek Road.
A four-wheeler reportedly was stolen on Wilson Creek Road.
A calf was reported in a backyard on East Willis Road. The owner was unknown.
A cat reportedly was hit and killed on North Brook Court.
A vehicle reportedly struck a fence at a church on North Chestnut Street and then left the scene.
A sedan occupied by two subjects reportedly was traveling at speed of 102 mph on Interstate 90, milepost 101.
A minivan fire was reported on North Ferguson Road.
An outside fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 136.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 50-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and second-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $25,000.
A 43-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree felon in possession of a firearm. No bail.
A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.