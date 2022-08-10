Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Horses reportedly were not being fed at a location on Lauderdale Lane near Cle Elum.
• There was a report of an unsuccessfully attempted theft of a coin-operated air compressor on South Main Street.
• A truck reportedly struck the awning of a drive-thru on South Opportunity Street, got stuck and had to back out.
• A dead fawn was reported on the side of the roadway on Hanson Road and Serenity Lane.
• A dog reportedly was running in and out of traffic on South Pine Street.
• A man reportedly was sitting on the corner, spray painting himself on East Third Avenue and North Pine Street.
• A loose calf was reported on the side of the roadway on Brick Mill Road and Look Road.
• A white Ford Explorer reportedly struck a building on South Chestnut Street.
• The reporting party said everything was stolen out of their vehicle while it was parked on Salmon la Sac Road.
• Two dogs reported had been in a Jetta parked on South Water Street for the past 15 minutes. The windows were rolled down an inch. The dogs were barking and appeared hot.
• The reporting party believes her black Lab was stolen on North Canal Street.
• A dog reportedly was unsecured on the back of a flatbed truck on North Main Street and West Fifth Avenue.
• Multiple vehicles reportedly were broken into on state Route 821.
• A tree reportedly hit a power line on Manastash Road, milepost 3. There were sparks but no active fire.
• One large bear reportedly was sitting in front of a residence on Wintergreen Lane in Ronald.
• A man reportedly was at a location on South Canyon Road with a large pole. It was unknown if he was trying to break in.
• A couch reportedly was left on the corner of East Helena Avenue and North Sycamore.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 6-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A smoke investigation was reported on state Route 970 and Teanaway Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 6-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 46-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of less than 40 grams of marijuana, possession/delivery of methamphetamine and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
• A 42-year-old Shoreline man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for unlawful possession of a firearm, four counts of violation of an anti-harassment order, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, disorderly conduct and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $18,400.
• A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
• A 32-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for 11 counts of third-degree malicious mischief ($11,000 bail), two counts of third-degree theft ($2,000 bail) and seven counts of first-degree robbery (no bail).