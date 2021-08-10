Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A tree branch reportedly was on the parking portion of the roadway on East Third Avenue.
n A deer reportedly was at large on East Capitol Avenue. The reporting party was concerned that the deer could get struck by a vehicle.
n The reporting party said a cat followed him into a store on North Dolarway Road on Friday. The cat was last seen in the sally port between the doors. The reporting party believes the cat was stolen.
n A delivery truck reportedly struck the corner of a building on East University Way.
n Sunglasses and over-the-counter medications reportedly were stolen from a store on South Main Street.
n A non-injury collision involving a Chevy Cruze and delivery van was reported on North Ruby Street.
n Four sheep reportedly were attacked by a cougar on Schnebly Road.
n A hummingbird reportedly flew into the reporting party’s residence on Queens Loop near Cle Elum. The reporting party is unable to reach it and believes the hummingbird is getting sick. The reporting party wanted to know if their were resources available to remove it.
n There was a report of an adult male riding a dirt bike with a child on his lap on Bull Road.
n A theft was reported on Ruby Street.
n A cat reportedly was stuck in the filtration system in a residence on Courtney Court. Law enforcement assistance was requested.
n A theft was reported in a store on South Water Street.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 9-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrest reports were received for this time period.