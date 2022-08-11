Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Two loose horses reportedly made it onto the reporting party property on Upper Badger Pocket Road
• A young buck reportedly was walking eastbound in the area of yards on North Water Street and West Indiana Drive.
• Three dogs reportedly were locked in a small hatchback parking in a residence on Sisters Road.
• A German shepherd mix reportedly was running in and out of traffic on East First Street and North Columbia Avenue in Cle Elum. The dog was barking at subjects and seemed worried.
• The reporting party’s vehicle was struck by a semi on East First Street and North Bullitt Avenue in Cle Elum.
• A non-injury collision involving a Honda Pilot and a Toyota Tacoma was reported on West Second Street and North Billings Avenue in Cle Elum.
• Several hundred nails reportedly fell off a truck on Reecer Creek Road and West University Way.
• A collision reportedly occurred a few days ago on West University Way and North Main Street.
• A laundry room reportedly was broken into on North Walnut Street.
• A building reportedly appeared to have been hit by a vehicle overnight on North C Street. There was visible damage from the interior of the building as well.
• An assault was reported on Reecer Creek Road.
• An excavator reportedly was kicking up dirt from a project, which was covering cars on West Sixth Avenue. The reporting party had taken a safety course years ago and it was her understanding the area needed to be wetted down.
• A dog reportedly was parked in a Mercedes convertible parked on West First Street in Cle Elum. No windows were down. The dog had been in the vehicle for at least 25 minutes.
• A brown horse reportedly was in the roadway on Lower Green Canyon Road.
• Beer reportedly was stolen from a store on North Ruby Street.
• A wallet reportedly was stolen from a GMC Duramax on North Nanum Street.
• A man in his 20s or 30s wearing an Army load-bearing vest and no shirt reportedly was digging in the ground with a stick, dancing and doing karate kicks on West Ninth Avenue. It was possible he had been drinking or was under the influence of drugs.
• A utility box reportedly had been damaged on North Stonebridge Street.
• An assault was reported on Mountain River Trails.
• The reporting party advised there was someone in the alley with a headlamp going through his construction materials on Lincoln Street in Cle Elum.
• An assault was reported on South Chestnut Street.
• A bear reportedly was digging through the reporting party’s garbage on West Arizona Avenue in Roslyn.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 6-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• The brakes on a semi reportedly were smoking on North Dolarway Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 6-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 71-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.