Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A silver Subaru hybrid was reported stolen on Cattail Road.
- The reporting party advised that marijuana is growing in a field by apartments on North Rainier Street.
- A man at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park reportedly appeared to have a machete or a large knife buried in the grass next to a car seat.
- An intoxicated man reportedly was knocking on the door and would not go away on West 10th Avenue.
- A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch off of Thomas Road and Naneum Road.
- A subject in a truck reportedly pulled up and threatened to shoot a person because they were disturbing the peace at the Roza Boat Launch.
- Four mixed-breed dogs reportedly were at large on North Columbia Street.
- A hit and run was reported on Reecer Creek Road and West University Way.
- A Toyota Camry was reported stolen on Ruby Street.
- A semi reportedly was hit by a vehicle on Vantage Highway.
- A dead deer reportedly was half in a ditch off of Umptanum Road.
- A man reportedly crashed his motorcycle on East Helena Avenue.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- No arrest reports were received for this time period.