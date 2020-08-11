Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An assault was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
n A man reportedly was hitting a piece of plywood blocking a door at the Central Washington University steam plant on University Way.
n Rocks were reported stolen from a garden on Manitoba Avenue.
n Two large bales of hay reportedly were in the east bound lane of Vantage Highway at mile post 13.
n An elderly dog, which was panting hard, and its owner with a baby stroller reportedly were walking east bound in the roadway on Lower Peoh Point Road.
n A subject reportedly stole $125 from a register at a business on state Route 97. There is video footage.
n A dog reportedly got into a yard and attacked chickens on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.
n There was a report of a cardboard box containing two bricks sitting across from the Kittitas County Corrections Center on West Fifth Avenue.
n Two subjects reportedly were in the bushes on North Spokane Street and West Fifth Avenue. It turned out they were doing yard work.
n Two black cows reportedly were in the middle of the roadway on Brick Mill Road and Wilson Creek.
n A person reportedly was hit by a bicyclist on Sampson Street and Second Avenue.
n A person on East First Street in Cle Elum reported receiving a message from a random number saying they knew where he was and that they’re going to kill him.
n An attempted break-in was reported at the Kittitas Secondary School. A padlock was vandalized, a door handle broken and wedged open.
n A tow-behind trailer texture machine was reported stolen on West Dolarway Road.
n A theft was reported on East Fourth Avenue.
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 42-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for theft of a motor vehicle. Bail $5,000.