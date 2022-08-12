Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• One cow reportedly was in the roadway near Holy Cross Cemetery.
• A possible sink hole was reported on West Fifth Avenue, five or six feet away from a telephone pole.
• A cow was reported in a yard on West Dry Creek Road.
• A burglary was reported on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
• A hit and run was reported at a gas station on South Canyon Road.
• The reporting party saw a Facebook post about a serial killer and believes he saw the man yesterday in front of a business on West Fifth Avenue. The man was bald in a white T-shirt and jeans and was carrying a tool, possibly a knife.
• An ATV collision was reported on Forest Service Road 4818 and Kachess Dam.
• A group of subjects in a Suburban and a sedan reportedly were harassing a group of deer o North Mount Stuart Avenue. One male parked in front of the reporting party’s gate and chased the deer across the pasture.
• The next-door neighbor reporting was sitting in his chair, flipping the reporting party off on North Brook Court. The reporting party has it on video. No threats were made.
• The reporting party saw a Facebook post about a possible kidnapping subject and the reporting party believes she saw him in a store on Dolarway Road.
• A bear was reported in an alley on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
• The reporting party chased a bear out of his yard on Cascade View Drive in Ronald. The bear was last seen heading toward town.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Slash burning was reported at Silver Ridge Ranch Campground near Easton.
• An attended fire was reported in the backyard of a mobile home on Thomas Road and Naneum Road.
• The trailer brakes on a U-Haul truck reportedly were on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 81.5.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 11-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 41-year-old Spokane man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to comply/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $25,000.
• A 29-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $25,000.