Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A collision involving a Buick and a pickup was reported on Vantage Highway and Wilson Creek. The pickup went off the roadway and struck a stop sign.
n A rear license plate reportedly was taken off a vehicle on South Canyon Road.
n Two gold rings were reported stolen on Camp Koinonia Lane near Cle Elum.
n Two friendly dogs reportedly were in the roadway on East Country Side Avenue.
n A non-injury collision involving a Chevy Suburban and a GMC Acadia was reported on North Main Street.
n Subjects reportedly broke into a mailbox and stole mail on West Sun East Road.
n A hit and run was reported on Anderson Lane in Cle Elum.
n The reporting party told families camping and have a fire on Kachess Dam Road that they could not do so. A man reportedly let his dog loose to try to hurt the reporting party’s dog.
n A theft was reported on South Water Street.
n A gun reportedly was found in the bushes off of No. 6 Road.
n The front license plate reportedly was stolen off a vehicle on North Susie Court.
n A cat reportedly was found on East Hobert Avenue.
n A cream-colored cow reportedly was in and out of the roadway on Brick Mill Road.
n A woman with an infant reportedly was trying to flag people down as they drove by on West First Street in Cle elum. The said she was Romanian and was trying to get to Texas.
n A cow reportedly was running around someone’s property on Gladmar Road. The owner of the cow was unknown.
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 11-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.