Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A black Lab and a tan dog reportedly were running in and out of traffic on South Cle Elum Way and Madison.
n A collision was reported on Forest Service Road 9700-192.
n A laptop reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on East Capitol Avenue.
n A white Audi reportedly was broken into and a pair of binoculars stolen on East First Avenue.
n A collision involving a Subaru Outback and a Kia Sorrento was reported on South Pearl Street and West Jackson Avenue.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on East Third Avenue.
n A hit and run was reported on South Main Street.
n A bald man in his 30s wearing a dark shirt and khaki shorts and blue backpack reportedly was smoking a joint on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
n Flower beds on South Pearl Street reportedly were vandalized.
n A man reportedly said he was with the Census but was at the reporting party’s barn on Riverbottom Road.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on East Third Avenue.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on East Fourth Avenue.
n A F350 pickup reportedly came in the plot, drifted and sprayed rocks, breaking the back window of a Honda Pilot on South Cle Elum Way and Grant Street.
n Several pickups and vehicles reportedly were racing on East Fifth Avenue.
n A one-way street sign reportedly had been torn down on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n A large Anatolian shepherd reportedly was in the roadway on Hanson Road and South Thorp Highway.
There were no fire calls reported in this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 12-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 33-year-old Sequim man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for possession/delivery methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia, third-degree driving with a suspended license and display/conceal dangerous weapon. No bail.
n A 56-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $10,000.
n A 26-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation protection order/domestic violence (no bail) and failure to comply/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence (bail $25,000).