Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch off of Woodhouse Loop.
A theft was reported on Blue Spruce Drive near Cle Elum.
An older green, dented Honda Civic driven by an older man without a shirt on reportedly drove at a high rate of speed with its parking brake on past the fire station at exit 78 off of Interstate 90.
A blue tractor-trailer reportedly sideswiped another vehicle on North Dolarway Road.
A West Second Street resident in Cle Elum reportedly received a package of banana seeds in the mail from China. The concern was over recent warnings regarding seeds being sent from China.
A man reportedly attempted to steal a water truck from a construction site on West Davis Street in Cle Elum. The man ran off toward a wooded area and was last seen walking along the freeway fence.
Two juvenile males reportedly were on standup scooters in the roadway on West 10th Avenue and North Water Street. One almost struck the reporting party’s vehicle and then hit the vehicle with his hands. Both were wearing T-shirts and stocking caps.
A non-injury collision involving a Honda CRV and Toyota Matrix was reported on South Main Street and Canyon Road.
A cell phone and a lunch box reportedly were stolen from a vehicle on Mountain View Avenue.
An assault was reported on East Seattle Avenue.
A non-injury collision involving a Toyota 4-Runner and a Chrysler van was reported on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
A man driving a small blue pickup almost struck a person when pulling out of a parking lot on North Ruby Street. The man drove away at a high rate of speed on Wildcat Way, tailgating, making facial expressions and sticking out his tongue.
A man reportedly was running northbound away from Fred Meyer with beer. The beer was not stolen.
A water tanker truck reportedly was vandalized on Alpha Way.
Guns reportedly were stolen from a safe in a shop on Camozzy Road.
A woman living on Upper Peoh Point Road reportedly came home and noticed eyes and a nose up in a tree. She had noticed them the previous night as well and said it was funny looking. She was not sure if it was a mannequin or a mask but that it was cut with glass eyes.
A woman reported someone was inside her residence on Pit Way in Easton.
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. Aug. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An eight-foot diameter fire, 50 feet from the treeline was reported in a field off of Kittitas Highway.
A structural fire was reported on East Helena Avenue and North Walnut Street.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.