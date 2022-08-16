Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A large, black pig reportedly was in the roadway on South Thorp Highway and Wheeler Road.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Umptanum Bridge Road.
• A hit and run was reported on East University Way.
• A Toyota Land Cruiser was broken into on Kachess Dam Road.
• Construction equipment was reported stolen on King Salmon Court in Vantage.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Main Street.
• The reporting party said the diesel sign advertised at one price but dispensed at another price and the employee refused to give a refund on state Route 97.
• A phone and keys were reported stolen from an office on North Nanum Street.
• Gang graffiti reportedly was etched on an electrical box on North Wildcat Way and East 11th Avenue.
• A trailer was reported stolen on East Mountain View Avenue.
• A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• A bus reportedly backed into a carport on South Chestnut Street and then left the scene without reporting it. The reporting party has video footage.
• A dog reportedly was left in a Nissan Pathfinder parked on West Washington Avenue.
• A 2011 Ford F350 was reported stolen on state Route 97 near Cle Elum.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on North Dolarway Road.
• Subjects, who had been drinking, reportedly were shooting guns on Ranch Road near Cle Elum.
• Cattle were reported in the roadway on Look Road and Kimberly Lane.
• A burglary was reported on Howard Road.
• A vehicle reportedly hit a deer on Interstate 90.
• A non-injury collision involving a Honda CRV and a semi was reported on North Dolarway Road.
• Juveniles in a vehicle reportedly were hitting mailboxes on Cove Road and Manastash Road.
• The reporting party heard 20 gun shots within the past three minutes on North Thorp Highway.
• Fireworks were reported on South Bull Road.
• A bear was reported on West Arizona Street in Roslyn.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 13-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A small, controlled bonfire was reported on Pebble Beach Drive near Ronald.
• A small brush fire was reported on Interstate 90.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 13-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 19-year-old Yakima man was arrested for protection order violation and obstructing a public servant. No bail.
• A 31-year-old Enumclaw man was arrested for violation of community custody. No bail.