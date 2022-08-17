Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Someone reportedly broke the driver’s side window of a 2010 GMC 2500 and stole a wallet at Lake Easton State Park.
• A theft was reported on South Water Street.
• The reporting party advised he has had two homeless people on his back porch twice this past week on South Second Street in Roslyn. He believes they have been stealing his propane.
• A man reportedly was laying in the grass between two vehicles in a parking lot on East Manitoba Avenue smoking marijuana and fentanyl. The reporting party advised this has been an ongoing problem.
• A power pole was reported down on Fourth Parallel Road.
• The reporting party believed there were several juveniles possibly vandalizing the restroom at Slim Runje Field in Roslyn.
• A black bear reportedly was walking around knocking over trash cans on Denny Avenue in Cle Elum.
• Three cows reportedly were on the reporting party’s property on Upper Peoh Point Road. It was unknown who owned the cows.
• The reporting party heard five gunshots in the area of the flood plain at Rotary Park.
• A computer mouse and other electronic equipment reportedly were stolen while an employee was on sick leave on East University Way.
• Goats were reported at the intersection of Silverton Road and Robinson Canyon Road.
• A racial slur reportedly was written on the exterior window of Black Hall on the Central Washington University campus.
• All four stop lights reportedly were out at North Pennsylvania Avenue and East First Street in Cle Elum.
• A dead deer was reported on state Route 970, milepost 1 near Cle Elum. the head and groin had been salvaged and the remaining carcass left behind.
• Mail was reported stolen on Canyon Heights Drive near Cle Elum.
• A red Ford F150 reportedly ran off the roadway, through a fence and struck a tree on Cleman Road and Badger Pocket Road.
• There was a report of a kitten in a crate in the full sun on West Fourth Street in Cle Elum.
• Orange farm signs for a farm stand were reported stolen on Nelson Siding Road and Westside Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A smoldering fire was reported off the roadway on Interstate 90.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 50-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $100.
• A 33-year-old Bothell man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts of failure to appear/no-contact order violation/domestic violence. Bail $30,000.
• A 48-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm. No bail.
• A 41-year-old Soap Lake man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree criminal trespass and first-degree theft. Bail $5,000.