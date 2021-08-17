Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A generator reportedly was stolen from a campsite at Mountain Rivers Trails.
n A man in his 30s with a shaved head and wearing a yellow T-shirt and baggy jeans reportedly was walking around a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue trying the door handles of at least three vehicles.
n A Toyota Rav4 reportedly was struck by a Sentra on East Mountain View Avenue. There were no injuries.
n A hit and run was reported on West University Way and North Dolarway Road.
n There was a report of shooting off Robinson Canyon Road.
n A man reportedly jumped off a roof and showed subjects in a pickup a knife on South Pearl Street. The man had a bicycle and was in front of the Ellensburg Police Department.
n The reporting party saw a man enter an abandoned residence on West First Avenue and North Main Street.
n Cash reportedly was stolen in June on Teanaway Road.
n A semi reportedly took out a power pole of West First Street and North Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum.
n A vehicle reportedly drove through barricades with the road obviously closed on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A North Brook Lane resident reportedly came home at lunch time and found a cup of coffee that he didn’t make, a friend’s belongings which were rifled through and the back door unlocked — he had locked it.
n A collision was reported on No. 6 Road.
n An outside fire was reported on Hunter Road.
n A smoke investigation was reported on Lookout Mountain.
n An outside fire was reported on Manastash Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 52-year-old Maple Valley man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless endangerment. Bail $2,000.