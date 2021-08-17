Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A generator reportedly was stolen from a campsite at Mountain Rivers Trails.

n A man in his 30s with a shaved head and wearing a yellow T-shirt and baggy jeans reportedly was walking around a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue trying the door handles of at least three vehicles.

n A Toyota Rav4 reportedly was struck by a Sentra on East Mountain View Avenue. There were no injuries.

n A hit and run was reported on West University Way and North Dolarway Road.

n There was a report of shooting off Robinson Canyon Road.

n A man reportedly jumped off a roof and showed subjects in a pickup a knife on South Pearl Street. The man had a bicycle and was in front of the Ellensburg Police Department.

n The reporting party saw a man enter an abandoned residence on West First Avenue and North Main Street.

n Cash reportedly was stolen in June on Teanaway Road.

n A semi reportedly took out a power pole of West First Street and North Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum.

n A vehicle reportedly drove through barricades with the road obviously closed on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A North Brook Lane resident reportedly came home at lunch time and found a cup of coffee that he didn’t make, a friend’s belongings which were rifled through and the back door unlocked — he had locked it.

n A collision was reported on No. 6 Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n An outside fire was reported on Hunter Road.

n A smoke investigation was reported on Lookout Mountain.

n An outside fire was reported on Manastash Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 52-year-old Maple Valley man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless endangerment. Bail $2,000.

